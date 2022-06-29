Life.Style.Live!

Immersive Monet exhibit to open at Newfields

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is pleased to announce the second year’s content of its latest multi-sensory digital technology experience will be THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet & Friends Alive, opening July 3, 2022.

Jonathan Berger, Newfields deputy director of marketing and external affairs, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this exhibit.

After more than 235,000 guests visiting in its inaugural year, THE LUME Indianapolis will continue to transform the museum’s entire fourth floor into a three-dimensional masterpiece with nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive galleries highlighting the works of famed French impressionist Oscar-Claude Monet, known as the father of Impressionism.

During their hourlong session with “Immersive Monet,” visitors can enter the large warehouse space, stand or sit in the center of the room and experience oversized images of famous impressionist paintings projected on the four walls surrounding them. The rapidly-changing images will be accompanied by a soundtrack of contemporary and impressionistic music.

For more information, click here.