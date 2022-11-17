Life.Style.Live!

Impact4Life Inc. presents ‘If These Shoes Could Talk’ stage play, fun day of empowerment

The organization Impact for Life has an important mission, seeking to empower people and communities by helping them overcome substance abuse and violence.

Now its leaders are teaming up with the theater world and a production of “If These Shoes Could Talk” at IvyTech Community College on November 19. The showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Patricia Germany, Co-Founder & Program Director, Impact4Life Inc., and Brenda Johnson, Writer and Co-Director of “If These Shoes Could Talk” Stage Play, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their partnership.

Their event will also include empowerment speakers, music, giveaways, vendors and a 360 Photobooth.

About Impact4Life Inc.:

Impact4Life Inc. is a nonprofit community organization that provides opportunities for individuals in need of recovery tools to achieve their fullest potential and a higher quality of life. To achieve this, the organization has opened its first transitional sober living house called the Impact4life Center. Along with the center, Impact4life hosts and partners with other local organizations to meet the needs of the community throughout the year.

For more information, click here.

Facebook and Instagram tags: @impact4lifeinc