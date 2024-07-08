Impractical Jokers returns for another season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- For more than a decade the guys from the hit prank show “Impractical Jokers” have been making people laugh, and cringe.

The show started with four buddies pranking random people. That show has now turned into a powerhouse.

James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano are now back for an 11th season, this time coming to TBS.

This season, the Jokers’ side-splitting antics are taken to staggering new heights, from a pizza shop mishap with Brooke Shields and an unforgettable dance party hosted by ‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone to an NCAA March Madness takeover that goes wrong.

The new episodes will also feature celebrity guest appearances from comedians Roy Wood Jr., Richard Kind, Jo DeRosa, AEW’s John Silver, and more.

The guys stopped by Life.Style.Live! to talk about the upcomming season.

Murr, Q, and Sal have known each other since the 90’s.

Natives of Staten Island, NY, Quinn, Murray and Vulcano met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999.

After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success, Impractical Jokers.

Season 11 begins on July 11th at 10pm on TBS.