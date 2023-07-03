IMS Museum opens two new exhibits

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is set to unveil two exciting new exhibitions, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich history and interactive curation process of the renowned institution. “1956,” an exhibition that pays tribute to the origin of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, showcases the first 13 vehicles ever displayed at the Museum while tracing its remarkable history. From vintage race cars to iconic artifacts, this exhibition offers a captivating journey through time, immersing guests in the museum’s roots.

In addition, the museum presents “Our Collection, Your Favorites,” a unique exhibition that puts the power of curation in the hands of the public. After an online vote held in March, the top 15 cars and accompanying collection items, as chosen by the visitors, will be unveiled. This interactive experience allows visitors to discover if their favorite car made the cut, offering a personalized and engaging visit. Both exhibitions are set to open to the public on June 30, promising an enriching and immersive experience for all motorsports enthusiasts and history buffs alike.