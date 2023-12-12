IMS museum shares Hollywood memorabilia

From the Vault: Inside the IMS Museum

INDIANAPOLS (WISH)- As the IMS museum continues it’s massive renovation, fans are still getting to look at some of the items in possession.

The crew stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studio to share some of the top items they have from Hollywood memorabilia.

Some of those items include a clapboard from the original “Gone in 60 Seconds” movie.

There have been four movies filmed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The museum has memorabilia from each of those movies as well.

In the museum’s possession are two helmets from the movie, as well as the script.

Luke Edwards, with IMS museum, says this is just more evidence of the global impact the Indy 500 has.

The museum is currently closed through renovations. It is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum preserves the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

Since 1956, the Museum’s collection has grown from a modest display of cars and artifacts to one of the world’s premier motorsports and automobile collections.