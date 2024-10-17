Indi Taco truck brings unique fusion of Indian and Mexican flavors to Indy

A unique fusion food truck is bringing a blend of Indian and Mexican flavors to Indianapolis, creating a new culinary experience that combines the best of both cuisines. Known as Twisted Indian Mexican Kitchen, the Indi Taco truck was co-founded by a local couple who wanted to share a fresh twist on traditional street food. The owner, Ken, shared insights about the concept, explaining that the idea came from a desire to merge his background in the food industry with something new and exciting. “I saw the popularity of Birria tacos from Mexican cuisine and thought, ‘Why not infuse it with Indian flavors?’ My wife and I then came up with the concept,” said Ken.

The menu offers a variety of tacos, including options like lobster, chicken, paneer chorizo, barbacoa made with lamb, and mixed vegetables. For vegetarians, there is a flavorful veggie tinga made with jackfruit. “We cater to vegetarians a lot,” Ken noted. “The flavors, the sauces, everything is homemade.”

The truck, which has been popping up around the city, focuses on offering dishes that combine spices and seasonings from both cultures, providing customers with a taste they might not have experienced before. For toppings, each taco is finished off with pickled cabbage, pickled onions, fresh cilantro, and an authentic dipping sauce. The signature dip, known as Birria gravy or “Burindi,” is available for customers to enjoy in multiple ways. Ken explained, “There are five different ways to try the tacos. You can have them plain, dip them in the sauce, and we also offer other condiments like green chutney and spicy habanero.”

As the truck continues to grow in popularity, Twisted Indian Mexican Kitchen has been attending private and corporate events throughout Indianapolis. Customers interested in having the truck at their gatherings can book by emailing the team directly.

Sharing this fusion cuisine goes beyond just food for the founders; it’s about connecting cultures. “We love to introduce the fusion of Mexican and Indian flavors. It just opens up so many doors, and people really appreciate the combination of two worlds in one bite,” said Ken’s wife, Dee. “It’s amazing to see people experiencing flavors they’ve never had before, and it’s a great way to connect with the community.”

For more information on booking and to keep track of where the truck will be next, visit their social media page or check out their website. As the saying goes at Twisted Indian Mexican Kitchen, it’s all about the “Grip, Dip, Lip”—grab a taco, dip it in sauce, and enjoy.