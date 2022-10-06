Life.Style.Live!

Indiana artist creates racing themed pieces from jewelry to home decor

One person’s car parts are an artist’s creative inspiration.

Katie Buttera, owner and artist at Apple Girl Art, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase her racing themed art. It includes everything from jewelry to home decor made from used race car parts.

More about Apple Girl Art:

Apple Girl Art is a racing themed business that makes one-of-a-kind art and jewelry. Located in the motorsports capital of the world, Indianapolis, Katie uses her racing heritage and her connections to create art with used race car parts. She earned her Fine Arts Sculpture degree from IUPUI in 2019 and has been setting the world on fire since. Trophies, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, fine art, home decor- you name it, she makes it!

Social Media Instagram, Facebook & Twitter: @AppleGirlArt