Indiana Authors Tour features prominent writers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take up the pen … and write!

That’s part of the idea behind the Indiana Authors Awards Tour. It brings prominent writers to communities around the state. This month’s writer is Ashley C. Ford, an Indiana native and a New York Times best-selling author.

Events next week include these:

7 p.m. Wednesday, Arsenal Tech High School, Indianapolis: Moderator: Tamara Winfrey Harris. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at acfindianapolis.eventbrite.com.

7 p.m. Thursday: Allen County Public Library, Fort Wayne: Moderator: Terra Brantley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bronwen Carlisle, programs and special manager of Indiana Humanities, talked about the effort on Friday’s “Life.Style.Live!”

Here is information from Indiana Authors:

The writer, host, educator and social media star will be in conversation with local moderators in three cities about her experiences as an Indiana writer. The tour stops are New Albany on April 12, Indianapolis on April 13 and Fort Wayne on April 14.

A native of Fort Wayne, Ashley C. Ford’s New York Times best-selling debut memoir, Somebody’s Daughter, was published by Flatiron Books in June 2021. Telling the story of her relationship with her incarcerated father, the book explores themes of childhood, family, race, body image, education and home.

Ford will be joined in conversation by poet Mitchell L.H. Douglas at the Floyd County Library in New Albany, writer Tamara Winfrey Harris at Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis and Northeast Indiana Public Radio’s Terra Brantley at the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Authors Awards Tour is a statewide speaking tour, featuring a prominent Hoosier author in conversation with local writers and thought leaders. With the goals of both highlighting Indiana’s national literary status and inspiring more residents to take up the pen and write, the Indiana Authors Awards Tour brings prominent writers to communities around the state.

The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards honor the best books written by Indiana authors. Awarded every two years, they honor Indiana writers, highlight the state’s literary community and the Hoosiers, and strengthen connections between Indiana writers and readers. Created in 2009 as the vision of Eugene and Marilyn Glick, they are a new component of Indiana Humanities’ rich and diverse literary programming. April 12, 2022 The Floyd County Library Moderator: Mitchell Douglas Begins at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm.

