Indiana Bar Foundation’s mock elections help students learn about voting

The Indiana Bar Foundation is implementing a program aimed at teaching children about the election process through a nonpartisan initiative called Indiana Kids Election. “It’s about nonpartisan voter registration for those that are able and 18 or older, but it’s also for kids to learn how to vote,” said Chuck Dunlap, president and CEO of the Indiana Bar Foundation.

The program allows K-12 students to participate in a mock election that mirrors the real Indiana ballot. Students learn about the candidates, policies, and issues that will appear in the actual elections, with high school students who are eligible encouraged to register and vote. “We want to make early voting habits take root early and carry on the rest of your life,” Dunlap added.

The initiative aims to foster early voter engagement, addressing the importance of voting and how the process works. Indiana Kids Election opens during the same period as early voting, offering students a practical learning experience. The program also supports teachers, who are required by Indiana law to teach election-related topics two weeks before the election. Lesson plans and materials are available through the Indiana Bar Foundation website.

Nearly 7,000 students are already registered for the program, with expectations to surpass 10,000 before the election. Dunlap emphasized the importance of starting voter education early, saying, “The earlier you learn something, the longer it’s going to stay with you.”

For more information or to participate, educators and schools can visit the Indiana Bar Foundation website.