Life.Style.Live!

Indiana-based brand Scout & Zoe’s creates pet treats, food safe enough for humans to eat

The creator of this Indiana-based food brand is on a mission to make dogs as healthy and happy as possible.

Scout & Zoe’s treats are hypoallergenic, organic, natural, and safe for the environment.

Cindy Dunston Quirk, founder of Scout & Zoe’s, and Mel McMahon, co-founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts, joined us today along with Cindy’s German Shepard Ziva to share what sets this brand of pet products apart from others and how their partnership has brought the brand to new levels.

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Our members are business owners who want you to know they live here, work here, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams, and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana, and is engaged in our community.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business like this one:

Scout & Zoe’s:

Scout & Zoe’s is NOT a subsidiary of an international mega corporation. Scout & Zoe’s is owned and operated by Cindy Dunston Quirk, the big-hearted founder of the company. She started the company because she loves dogs, and she wants them to be as healthy and happy as doggily possible.

It all began with her dog Zoe that was terribly allergic to a variety of proteins. Cindy began a search for treats and food that wouldn’t irritate Zoe’s stomach and skin, and in her research discovered that a number of products shipped from overseas were actually harmful to dogs. This didn’t sit right for Cindy.

Cindy made a commitment to create treats that offer a diversity of proteins with human-grade ingredients produced in the United States in USDA inspected facilities. The treats are so safe, she can eat them herself. She stays away from the carp eyeballs though. Dogs love them, but the texture isn’t exactly pleasant.

Scout & Zoe’s treats are hypoallergenic, organic, natural, and safe to the environment. Learn more about Scout & Zoe’s and get your animals treats they will love at scoutandzoes.com.

Learn more about Indiana Owned, why local matters, and support local businesses at indianaowned.com.

https://www.facebook.com/IndianaOwned/ https://instagram.com/indianaowned

Be sure to subscribe and listen to “Local Matters: An Indiana Originals Podcast” on the All Indiana Podcast Network made possible by Indiana Gifts. Each week, Mel McMahon introduces us to a different

Indiana Owned member. They talk about what it takes to get a business off the ground, the challenges and successes along the way, and why local businesses really matter to our communities. wishtv.com/podcasts/local-matters.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA OWNED.