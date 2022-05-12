Life.Style.Live!

Indiana-based clothing brand MELI partners with IMS for #500Fashion

Indy 500 race week is almost here, and if you want to look fresh and stylish, you’ll want to start by wearing the Indiana-based brand, MELI!

Luisa Macer, community outreach and fan engagement manager for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Monty Matuka, MELI founder, joined us to share what you need to know about their partnership and to give you a fashion show featuring MELI’s clothing pieces created exclusively for the Indy 500 season.

MELI is a sophisticated, streetwear clothing brand that seeks to promote equality and cross-cultural awareness. We aspire to provide an opportunity to amplify positivity and explore the unknown through our means. Their purpose is to inspire those who wear MELI and articulate the concepts of confidence, community, and mindfulness.

MELI is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for their “Race for Equality & Change” initiative by producing garments in collaboration with the Month of May, including this weekend’s GMR Grand Prix and the Indy 500, as well as Brickyard Weekend this July.

They’re going to increase engagement and bridge the gap with the untapped, diverse markets and educate those who have not been introduced to Indianapolis Motor Speedway experiences in the past and present.

How else can people support MELI going into the INDY500 this year?

MELI clothing is the perfect way to celebrate #500Fashion Fridays this year. They encourage the Indianapolis community to wear their checkered flag or racing-themed gear on the four Fridays during the month of May.

Be sure to tag or mention them on Instagram especially on #500Fashion Fridays, and if you’re able, shop our looks.

If you want to visit the showroom just direct message them on Instagram as they are appointment only.

Also, be sure to tag @IMS when you show off your #500Fashion MELI gear.

You can shop MELI through 3 different channels:

#1 – Web Store: MELI-INTL.COM

#2 – Instagram; @MELI_INTL

#3 – In Person: The MELI Showroom located in Downtown, Indianapolis in the Murphy Arts Center.

For more information on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway visit, indianapolismotorspeedway.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.