Life.Style.Live!

Indiana-based ‘Crawford the Cat’ cartoon character teaches children simple, important lessons

“Crawford the Cat” is a fun and engaging character that stars in educational health and social skills videos for preschool, kindergarten and early elementary students. Crawford imparts simple lessons on personal grooming, manners, exercise and nutrition.

Russ Harris, producer/writer for Perennial Pictures Film Corporation and the man behind this fun character, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how the “Crawford the Cat” character came about, his philosophy when writing “Crawford the Cat” material.

To experience “Crawford the Cat” content for yourself, click here.