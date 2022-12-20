Life.Style.Live!

Indiana-based ‘Crawford the Cat’ cartoon character teaches children simple, important lessons

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Crawford the Cat” is a fun and engaging character that stars in educational health and social skills videos for preschool, kindergarten and early elementary students. Crawford imparts simple lessons on personal grooming, manners, exercise and nutrition.

Russ Harris, producer/writer for Perennial Pictures Film Corporation and the man behind this fun character, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how the “Crawford the Cat” character came about, his philosophy when writing “Crawford the Cat” material.

To experience “Crawford the Cat” content for yourself, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Benefits of Polymer Shingles

Sponsored /

Why is it Important to Get Your Roof Inspected Before Winter?

Sponsored /

Docs: Indiana officer stole drugs from DEA take back box; traded drugs with eventual tipster

Crime Watch 8 /

Leading the charge for economic development in Indiana

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.