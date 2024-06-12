Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair promotes preventative care

The Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair, now in its 38th year, aims to raise awareness about chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and cancer among minority communities. Antoinette Holt, Director of the Office of Minority Health, and Indiana State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver discussed the fair’s significance and offerings Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

Holt emphasized the fair’s theme, “The Culture of Health,” and its goal to ensure everyone has access to health screenings, resources, and education. “We’re offering over $4,000 worth of free health screenings,” she said.

Weaver highlighted the convenience of the fair. “We put it all in one building so people can get their hemoglobin A1C checked for diabetes, monitor their blood pressure, and access limited sports physicals for kids,” she explained. The fair also provides a range of educational resources. “It’s a chance for families to focus on their health together,” Weaver added.

The fair encourages participation from all age groups. “We have something for everyone, from older adults to little babies,” said Weaver. She noted the importance of younger generations motivating older family members to attend.

Addressing health disparities, Holt stressed the need for accessible health services. “Some people don’t have regular access to healthcare, and this fair helps bridge that gap,” she said. The fair offers blood tests, educational sessions, exercise demonstrations, and food classes. “We bring everything together under one roof to make it easier for people to navigate healthcare,” Holt added.

The fair often serves as an annual checkup for many attendees. “We provide resources for those who don’t have a regular healthcare provider, including information on insurance and healthcare services,” Holt explained.

The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. “People walk away with educational materials and fun goodies,” said Weaver. “We have a good time, and it’s all free.”

The Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair offers a valuable opportunity for the community to engage in preventative health care and education.