Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition shares resources for Black mothers

Paris Curtis, Co-Founder and President of the , and Joi Crenshaw, Vice President and Certified Professional Midwife of The Coalition, joined us to discuss the work they’re doing to support Black mothers across the state.

During our discussion, they provided information about the resources available for Black mothers, including education on breastfeeding, homeschooling, reach-out support for stay-at-home moms, and daycare providers.

They highlighted the individual challenges that Black mothers face in the process of breastfeeding, such as the lack of positive role models and support.

The Coalition is committed to filling that gap by offering education and resources to help mothers make informed decisions about their health and the health of their babies.

They also noted the significance of Black Breastfeeding Week, which will be observed from August 25 to 31.

This week is dedicated to encouraging and promoting breastfeeding practices within the Black community, and the coalition’s efforts are part of this national initiative.

We were grateful to have Paris Curtis and Joi Crenshaw with us to share the important work and commitment of the Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition.

Their efforts are truly impactful, supporting Black mothers in advocating for breastfeeding.