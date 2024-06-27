Indiana Canine Assistant Network: Helping people with PTSD

The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) is a nonprofit organization in Indiana.

ICAN provides hope to children, adults, and veterans living with disabilities by partnering them with service dogs.

In honor of PTSD Awareness Day,

Samantha Thompson, ICAN Communications Manager Drift, ICAN Service Dog (Yellow Lab) joined us on the show to share more about the organization and how they’re helping those living with PTSD.

These special dogs help people become more independent and improve their quality of life.

Since ICAN was founded in 2002, the organization has successfully placed over 250 service dogs with people in need.

These service dogs assist with various tasks, making everyday activities easier for their human partners.

ICAN’s service dogs are trained to support individuals with different disabilities. For example, they can help with:

Mobility: Assisting people who have trouble walking or moving.

Assisting people who have trouble walking or moving. Medical Alerts: Notifying individuals of medical conditions, like low blood sugar or upcoming seizures.

Notifying individuals of medical conditions, like low blood sugar or upcoming seizures. Emotional Support: Providing comfort and companionship to those dealing with anxiety or PTSD.

Through their work, ICAN not only helps people with disabilities but also promotes a more inclusive and understanding community.

By partnering with service dogs, individuals can lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

ICAN continues to make a positive impact in Indiana, providing essential support and companionship to those who need it most.