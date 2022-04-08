Life.Style.Live!

Indiana celebrates Minority Health Month this April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Office of Minority Health, along with its statewide partners, is planning activities for Minority Health Month this April. Antoniette Holt, Executive Director Office of Minority Health, Indiana Department of Health joined us today on Life.Style.Live! to tell us more about their efforts!

The Office of Minority Health coordinates, facilitates, and monitors community-based programs tailored to meet the needs of populations of color. The office ensures that health-related issues become part of the agendas of outside programs as they relate to underserved populations, and they maintain open dialogue with outside agencies in an effort to keep abreast of concerns, trends, and problems as seen by these agencies which will assist in identifying gaps, barriers, and duplication in services.

The mission of the Office of Minority Health is to improve the health of all racial and ethnic populations in Indiana through increased awareness, partnerships, and the development and promotion of effective health policies and programs that help to reduce minority health disparities.

Programs and initiatives under the Office of Minority Health include Indiana Minority Health Plan, Interagency State Council on Black and Minority Health, Together We Will Mini-Grant, Faith-based Response to COVID-19, Community Health Worker Initiative, and EMPOWERED 2 Be Fit.

Here is the Office of Minority Health event calendar.

