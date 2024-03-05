Indiana Commission for Women to host Women’s Day event for 2024

Presented by Event Chair Rupal Thanawala, the Indiana Commission for Women is gearing up to host the highly anticipated International!

Celebrating the remarkable social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide, this year’s theme, #InspireInclusion, aims to foster a more inclusive world for women collectively.

The event, set to be a hybrid affair, promises to unite inspiring speakers, thought-provoking discussions, and engaging activities.

It’s an opportunity to honor women’s accomplishments and actively contribute to the ongoing journey toward inclusivity.

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Indiana Government Center South (Auditorium)

302 W. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

8:00 – 9:00 AM Rise & Shine: Registration, Breakfast, Networking, Professional Headshots, & Vendor

Exhibits

9:00 – 9:10 AM

Welcome to the International Women’s Day Event

● Rupal Thanawala – President, Trident Systems (IWD Event Chair)

9:10 – 9:30 AM Proclamation Keynote

● Suzanne Crouch – Lieutenant Governor of Indiana

9:30 – 9:55 AM

Fireside Chat, moderated by Rupal Thanawala

● Julie Dunlap – Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer &

Sr. Vice President of Talent Management; Eli Lilly and Company

10:00 – 10:45 AM

VISIONARY Panel: Successfully Implementing Diversity Leadership Initiatives

● Moderator: Angela B. Freeman – Partner, Intellectual Property Law and Patent

Law Attorney & Podcast Host, Barnes & Thornburg LLP

● Vanessa Sinders – President and CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce

● Julie Magid – Vice Dean, Kelley School of Business for Indiana University

Indianapolis

● Lucia Mar – Senior Vice President and Marketing Executive for Global

Commercial Banking; Bank of America

11:00 – 11:45 AM

ELEVATE Panel: Building DEIA Principles

● Moderator: Arwa Ghalawan – DEI Manager; Infosys

● Mario Rodriguez – Chief Executive Officer, Indianapolis Airport Authority

● Samantha Battle – Senior DEI Business Partner, Republic Airways

● Dr. Shants Hart – Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Indiana

University Health

12:00 PM – 12:05 PM

Closing Remarks from the IWD Planning Committee

● Rupal Thanawala – President, Trident Systems (IWD Event Chair)

● Mukti Patel – Director, Conference and Marketing, NAEMA

● Jordan Teske-Harrison – Director, Indiana Commission for Women

12:05 – 2:00 PM Lunch & Link: Lunch, Networking, Professional Headshots, & Vendor Exhibits