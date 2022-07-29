Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Dairy Association debuts new Mint Cookie Milkshake

by: Meghan Stratton
It’s a tradition – reinvented! The Indiana Dairy Association has been at the Indiana State Fair in some fashion since 1941, and this year they’re debuting a new milkshake! Brooke Williams from the Indiana Dairy Association let us try some milkshakes and a grilled cheese!

The Mint Cookie Milkshake is topped with Girl Scout thin mint cookie crumbles, and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

You can find them on Main Street directly across from the Indiana Coliseum.

You can learn more about the Indiana Dairy Association here.

