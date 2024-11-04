Indiana Dairy Farmers celebrate Veterans’ Weekend with special milkshake event

Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families are gearing up to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans’ Weekend with a delightful event at the iconic State Fair Dairy Bar. On Friday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) will host a milkshake giveaway, offering complimentary 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes to military personnel with an official ID.

This marks the third consecutive year that Indiana’s dairy farmers will express their gratitude through this sweet gesture. “It’s our way of saying thank you for the sacrifices made by these brave men and women,” said Jenni Browning, CEO of the American Dairy Association Indiana. “While we can’t fully repay them for their service, we hope that our milkshake giveaway brings a smile to their faces.”

In an exciting addition this year, the general public is also invited to join in the celebration by purchasing milkshakes, which are usually available only during the Indiana State Fair. For $5, guests can enjoy a regular cup of either flavor, or opt for a commemorative cup for $10. All proceeds from the milkshake sales will be donated to the American Legion, further supporting veterans’ initiatives.

Patrons are encouraged to enter the State Fairgrounds through Gate 6 off Fall Creek Parkway, where they will be directed to the Dairy Bar, conveniently located opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Indiana Farmers’ Dairy Bar, a beloved staple since 1941, has long been a highlight of the State Fair, serving up mouthwatering treats. This past summer, the Dairy Bar delighted fairgoers with over 72,000 milkshakes, alongside thousands of other dairy delights.

Browning added, “We’re excited to extend our appreciation to the public as well. Every milkshake purchased not only supports our veterans but also allows everyone to enjoy the same delicious shakes that have become a tradition at the fair.”

For more details about the event and Indiana’s dairy farming community, visit WinnersDrinkMilk.com.