Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Derby confirms horse racing is alive and well in Indiana

From the drug scandal involving trainer Bob Baffert and the death of his disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the federal indictments of trainers Jason Servis and Jorge Navarro, horse racing has had no small number of bad headlines of late. On July 9th, though, a large stentorian crowd descended on Horseshoe Indianapolis for the Indiana Derby, confirming that horse racing is alive and well in the Hoosier State.

“I’m not a horse race guy,” said Derrick Cross as he stood in front of the grandstand beneath the afternoon sun. “But, getting out, getting around and mingling with people, you know as long as the weather is good, it’s always nice to be outside. You can’t beat it!”

Derrick, incidentally, had a big, fat win bet on Indiana Derby winner, Actuator.

“What people don’t realize about this sport is you’ve got time in between races so you develop relationships and friendships,” said Maurice Sellers. He traces his passion for horse racing back to Chicago’s now-closed Arlington Racetrack. “So, it’s not all about the gambling. It’s the enjoyment of fellowship with people with the same interest.”

There were first-time horseplayers at the Indiana Derby along with hardcore handicappers who know what it’s like to be standing alone on the rail on a rainy day hoping some long shot will hang on as the favorite gains ground.

Joe Geiss has been playing the ponies since he was a little boy.

“I started a long time ago,” Geiss said, his racing form spread out on a picnic table before him. “My grandfather used to work at Ellis Park, and he would take my brother and me out there. We would have ice cream and bet show bets all day. I don’t know what age I was. I’m saying five or six. So, I’ve been at it for a long time.”

Indiana may not be as horse-centric as our Kentucky neighbors to the South but on July 9th, some of the best horses, trainers, and jocks in the sport of kings were here. That included last year’s top trainer and money winner, Brad Cox. He was clearly enjoying his day at Horseshoe.

“It means a lot to our program,” he said as he stood along the rail near the top of the Horseshoe homestretch. “With the quality races and bringing some of our quality horses here to compete, it’s a great day of racing, if you judge by the crowd and so many people that come out.”

Nine-time leading trainer Tom Amoss was having a great day when we caught up with him shortly before the Indiana Oaks. Amoss has high praise for Horseshoe. “When I look around, when I come, people are happy,” he said indicating the crowd-filled grandstand. “It always seems like a holiday out in the grandstand. I really enjoy that. And, the fans know horse racing. So, it’s very fun to compete with my horses. I’m a trainer here. It’s very fun to compete here.”

Sonny Leon, the seemingly fearless jock who piloted Rich Strike from the back of the pack to the winner’s circle in this year’s Kentucky Derby, was smiling as he took pictures with his adoring fans. Horseshoe Indianapolis is familiar turf for Leon who kept his tack in Shelbyville during the 2017 meeting.

“How much fun is it?” I asked Leon after watching him cheerfully taking snapshots with anyone and everyone who asked.

“It’s very fun,” said Leon with a thin smile. “I won the Kentucky Derby, and wow! It’s different. Everything is different.”

And yes, after interviewing the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, this reporter requested a picture with the talented yet previously unheralded champion.

Horseshoe Indianapolis has a long meeting underway, extending into the fall. You can learn more about the racing schedule here.