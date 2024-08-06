Indiana Farmers Dairy Bar: A fair favorite since 1941

The Indiana Farmers Dairy Bar, a spot at the Indiana State Fair, has been delighting Hoosiers since 1941.

Located along Main Street, opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Dairy Bar is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering delicious dairy treats at some of the best prices you’ll find at the Fair.

Brooke Williams, Director of Communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, shared insights on the Dairy Bar’s offerings this year.

Featured Items for 2024

This year, the Dairy Bar features:

Blue Ribbon Blueberry Milkshake – $5

– $5 Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull Grilled Cheese – $5

– $5 The Melty Mess Grilled Cheese – $5

Classic Menu Items

In addition to the featured items, visitors can enjoy:

Ice-cold Milk (white & chocolate; kids’ bottles & sippy cups always filled for FREE!) – $.75

(white & chocolate; kids’ bottles & sippy cups always filled for FREE!) – $.75 Signature Milkshakes – $5

– $5 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches – $5

– $5 Hand-dipped Ice Cream – $5

– $5 Hoosier Custard – $4.50

– $4.50 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks – $6

– $6 Yogurt – $2.25

– $2.25 Cottage Cheese – $2.25

– $2.25 The Kids’ Mini Moo Meal (grilled cheese, applesauce, milk & a prize!) – $6

A Tradition of Dairy Goodness

The Indiana Farmers Dairy Bar is known for its quality and tradition. Whether you’re craving a cool milkshake, a comforting grilled cheese, or a sweet scoop of ice cream, the Dairy Bar has something for everyone.

Make sure to stop by the Indiana Farmers Dairy Bar on your visit to the Fair for a taste of Hoosier dairy goodness!