Indiana Flower + Patio Show: Build your own terrarium

The Indiana Flower + Patio Show is now in its 66th year!

Hosted at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, this event unfolds across nine days, inviting visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature.

WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Reporter Amicia Ramsey took a visit to explore Abby’s Garden Parties, a venture born from the fertile soil of passion and necessity.

Founded by Abby Perry, this aims not only to teach the art of terrarium-making but also to cultivate a deeper connection with nature.

At Abby’s booth, visitors are welcomed into a realm of succulents and terrariums, where Perry’s guidance ensures that each creation is not just a decorative piece but a living testament to the joys of nurturing green life.

Her philosophy, encapsulated in the motto “trade a little screen time for some green time,” speaks to the urgency of disconnecting from digital distractions and embracing nature.

More than just a vendor, Abby’s Garden Parties offers an experience—an opportunity to slow down, create, and savor the simple pleasures of life.

As the Indiana Flower + Patio Show unfolds its petals, let us remember that amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, there exists a sanctuary of peace and beauty, waiting to be explored.