Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Flower + Patio Show: Build your own terrarium

Indiana Flower + Patio Show part 1

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Indiana Flower + Patio Show is now in its 66th year!

Hosted at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, this event unfolds across nine days, inviting visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature.

WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Reporter Amicia Ramsey took a visit to explore Abby’s Garden Parties, a venture born from the fertile soil of passion and necessity.

Founded by Abby Perry, this aims not only to teach the art of terrarium-making but also to cultivate a deeper connection with nature.

At Abby’s booth, visitors are welcomed into a realm of succulents and terrariums, where Perry’s guidance ensures that each creation is not just a decorative piece but a living testament to the joys of nurturing green life.

Her philosophy, encapsulated in the motto “trade a little screen time for some green time,” speaks to the urgency of disconnecting from digital distractions and embracing nature.

More than just a vendor, Abby’s Garden Parties offers an experience—an opportunity to slow down, create, and savor the simple pleasures of life.

As the Indiana Flower + Patio Show unfolds its petals, let us remember that amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, there exists a sanctuary of peace and beauty, waiting to be explored.

Indiana Flower + Patio Show: Build your own terrarium

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

You’re in luck! Raising Cane’s...
Life.Style.Live! /
Author Mark Greaney talks ‘THE...
Life.Style.Live! /
Learning how plants communicate with...
Life.Style.Live! /
How to make healthy Easter...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Focus on Food Fridays’ kicks...
Focus on Food /
Firefighter Tim: How to make...
Life.Style.Live! /
Patty’s Picks: ‘Kung Fu Panda...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Athletic Club Foundation celebrating...
Life.Style.Live! /