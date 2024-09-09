Indiana Fossils: What you need to know

Rick Crosslin, also known as the Science Guy, shared fascinating facts about fossils found right here in Indiana.

According to Rick, Indiana has a rich history of ancient life, and fossils can be found in many parts of the state.

One of the coolest things about Indiana fossils is that many of them come from ancient seas that covered the state millions of years ago.

Rick encourages people to explore local parks and rivers, where you might just spot some of these ancient fossils.

Thanks to Rick’s knowledge, we can all appreciate the hidden history beneath our feet! What are you waiting for?

Go ahead and take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!