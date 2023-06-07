Indiana Gifts presents the 2023 Father’s Day gift guide

Father’s Day is quickly approaching! Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts want to make it easier to find the perfect gift for any father figure. Each item in the gift guide is from an Indiana-owned company. With your purchase, you show your appreciation for the important men in your life and create healthier, stronger Hoosier communities at the same time. Pay close attention to shipping dates for timely arrival!

Mel McMahon, the co-founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts, showcases products from our members across the state including:

See the entire gift guide and pick out your favorites for your Dad at IndianaOwned.com/dad!

More About Indiana Owned:

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Our members are business owners who want you to know they live here, work here, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams, and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state. Each business in our directory is either an “Original” or a “Franchise Friend.” Originals are independent businesses headquartered in Indiana. Franchise Friends are businesses that may have a national headquarters in another state, but the owner lives here and is invested in our community.

Buying local is more than just a trend—it’s vital for healthy, thriving communities. Thriving communities are nurtured by local businesses. Buying from Indiana Owned businesses connects producers and consumers in a way that national chains don’t. We continuously look for ways to partner with national companies, but we always keep in mind that local ownership means roots in the community and influences in the decisions affecting our lives and our local environment.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business!