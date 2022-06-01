Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Golf Journal — a free resource for golf lovers

The Indiana Golf Journal is a new publication that launched in January and is rapidly gaining readership and influence.

Mike May, Indiana Golf Journal editor in chief, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share everything you need to know about the publication.

It’s a free monthly digital consumer magazine that is at least 40 pages each month.

It features stories on rules of golf, swing tips, health/fitness tips, equipment updates, fashion trends, feature stories on places to play golf in Indiana and outside of Indiana. Plus, it regularly showcases great wines to enjoy after golf, as well as great craft beer outlets in Indiana.

For more information, click here.