Indiana Historical Society celebrates MLK Day with free Admission to Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center today

In honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts for his community, the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) has set aside a day to help Hoosiers learn more about his efforts and his legacy and engage in acts of service.
A daylong celebration with free special programs takes place on Monday, January 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.
Visitors are invited to participate in service-related activities, learn from community members and explore community storytelling with GANGGANG, a cultural development firm on a mission to produce, promote and preserve culture in cities as a means toward equity.
The schedule of the day is as follows:
10 a.m.to 5 p.m. – Visitors can participate in arts and crafts projects for the whole family and explore the Indiana Experience.
Theater Schedule:
11 a.m. – Children’s Book Reading
1 p.m. – The Making of the Dr. King Holiday: Indiana’s Rep. Katie Hall Leads the Charge
2 p.m. – Musical Performance by Thomas & The Situation
3 p.m. – Community Conversation with GANGGANG Also, guests are encouraged to bring new packs of socks and underwear suitable for children to be collected and donated to Charity Cares Early Academy. New packs of socks and underwear can be brought to the Welcome Center on this day.
IHS’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration is presented by The Charlitta and Robin Winston Family Fund for African American History with support from the Center for Black Literature & Culture, IUPUI School of Liberal Arts Africana Studies, Association for the Study of African American Life and History and GANGGANG.
For more information about IHS’s offerings, call (317) 232-1882 or visit indianahistory.org.