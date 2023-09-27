Search
Indiana Historical Society opens new exhibit

by: Divine Triplett
Welcome to a journey through Indiana’s rich basketball history with Daniel Gonzales, Director of Exhibitions Curation at the Indiana Historical Society.

He joined us to discuss the exhibit “Going Pro: Basketball Origins in Indiana,” which is set to open its doors on September 23 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis.

For our out-of-town viewers, it’s essential to know that Indiana has deep-rooted connections to professional basketball, with numerous cities, including Anderson, Richmond, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Hammond, leaving their mark on the sport.

The exhibit tells historical stories, such as the incredible journey of the Indiana Pacers from the ABA to the NBA.

Join us as we celebrate the legacy of basketball in the Hoosier state through “Going Pro: Basketball Origins in Indiana,” running until February 2024.

