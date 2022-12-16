Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Historical Society’s Festival of Trees features over 75 holiday trees

The Indiana Historical Society’s 2022 Festival of Trees is making spirits bright from now through January 7. This year’s winter wonderland features 75 elaborately decorated trees representing individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana.

Amy Lamb, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Indiana Historical Society, joined us today to celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

Whenever they visit, guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree. They will also have the opportunity to help a child in need with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. While Festival of Trees tickets may be purchased at the door, buying advance tickets is strongly encouraged. Click here for tickets.