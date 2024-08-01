Indiana Humanities debuts Food Films at FoodCon event

Anna Bowman, communications manager for Indiana Humanities, joined us to discuss the debut of their food-related short films at the Harrison Center for the Arts’ FoodCon event on August 2.

The Harrison Center, located on Delaware Street in the Old Northside of Indianapolis, will host this exciting event.

Two of the short films feature local Hoosiers from the Indy area, including the group Winding Wednesday in Southport and the Indianapolis Liederkranz on East Washington Street.

Indiana Humanities aims to connect people, open minds, and enrich lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read, and talk.

More information can be found at www.IndianaHumanities.org.

As part of the 11th annual FoodCon at the Harrison Center, Indiana Humanities will debut its new food-related short film series titled “Recipes for Community.”

The series includes four short films: Sabuti, Milkweed, Maple Syrup, and German Potato Salad.

These films were produced by the Indiana Humanities team with funding from Indiana’s Family of Farmers, which supports the Humanities’ Food for Thought programming.

Film Descriptions:

Sabuti : The Winding Wednesday group meets once a month in Southport to make an authentic Chin meal and weave together. They focus on preserving the traditions of their ancestors. In the film, they prepare sabuti, a corn soup served with fried beef, lime, and spicy chili salad.

: The Winding Wednesday group meets once a month in Southport to make an authentic Chin meal and weave together. They focus on preserving the traditions of their ancestors. In the film, they prepare sabuti, a corn soup served with fried beef, lime, and spicy chili salad. Milkweed : Dani Tippmann, a member of the Miami (Myaamia) Tribe of Oklahoma, works to preserve her tribe’s foods and ways of life. Tippmann, who lives near Fort Wayne, educates others about traditional crafts, foodways, and plants. She prepares a dish using common milkweed, a plant often found in gardens.

: Dani Tippmann, a member of the Miami (Myaamia) Tribe of Oklahoma, works to preserve her tribe’s foods and ways of life. Tippmann, who lives near Fort Wayne, educates others about traditional crafts, foodways, and plants. She prepares a dish using common milkweed, a plant often found in gardens. Maple Syrup : Arthur and Becky Harris have been harvesting maple sap and making syrup at their sugar camp near Greencastle for decades. Indiana once was one of the largest maple syrup producers, and the Harris family is dedicated to keeping this tradition alive.

: Arthur and Becky Harris have been harvesting maple sap and making syrup at their sugar camp near Greencastle for decades. Indiana once was one of the largest maple syrup producers, and the Harris family is dedicated to keeping this tradition alive. German Potato Salad: The Indianapolis Liederkranz, a German choral group on East Washington Street, works to preserve German culture through traditional music and food. Member Elke Lorenzen cooks an authentic German potato salad in the film.

The short films will be available for viewing on www.indianahumanities.org starting August 5.

This year’s FoodCon promises a variety of activities, including edible bugs, beekeeping, chickens, cooking on your car engine, cheesemaking, mushroom music, aquaponics, food desert education, food preservation techniques, vertical gardening, and more.

Attendees can also explore vendors such as the Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed-Saving and Mobile Library, The Chaotic Forager, Strawberry Moon Farm, and Tulip Tree Creamery.

Favorite food trucks, including Black Leaf Vegan and Garnacha Spot, will also be present.

Event Details:

What : FoodCon 11 @ First Friday

: FoodCon 11 @ First Friday When : August 2, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: August 2, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where : Harrison Center, 1505 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

: Harrison Center, 1505 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis Cost: Free

Join Indiana Humanities at FoodCon to enjoy the debut of these inspiring short films and experience a night filled with fun and learning.