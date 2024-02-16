Indiana Humanities launches Food for Thought initiative with dinner conversations across the state

Anna Bowman, Communications Manager at Indiana Humanities, and Eddie Sahm, founder and CEO of Sahm’s Hospitality Group, joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share a partnership between Indiana Humanities and restaurants across the state, including Sahm’s restaurant Half Liter. Hoosiers across the state are invited to dig into local food and engage in conversation as part of Food for Thought 2024, presented by Indiana’s Family of Farmers.

On Feb. 21, from 6-8pm, simultaneous dinner discussions called Chew on This: What’s on Your Plate? will take place at eight restaurants in cities across the state, offering Hoosiers an opportunity to share a meal accompanied by insightful conversations with other curious Indiana residents.

Tickets are $30-$40 and include a meal, a non-alcoholic drink, tax and tip. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for an additional cost at most locations. Space is limited and registration is required. Find out more and register here.