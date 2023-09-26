Indiana Learns: Helping families access education funding

Mark Duran, CEO of Student First Technologies, joined us this morning to discuss an important initiative with Indiana Learns.

His company serves as the vendor for Indiana Learns — an Indiana Department of Education program that simplifies education funding access in Indiana.

Launched in October 2022, this user-friendly platform benefits Learning Partners and families, allowing for easy scheduling, attendance tracking, and payments.

Recent updates include renewing the $1,000 grant and improving scheduling. Mikaili Azziz, Communications Manager at Indiana Learns, shares insights about the program, offering renewable scholarships for tutoring.

Student First Technologies was selected for its commitment to family needs.

Eligible students must attend an Indiana school, be in 3rd-8th grade, qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program, and have scored below proficiency in either Mathematics or English/Language Arts on the 2022/2023 ILEARN testing.

Organizations and schools can become Learning Partners by visiting the Indiana Learns website to view requirements and apply.

This transformative program ensures access to quality education for all.