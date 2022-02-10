Life.Style.Live!

Indiana McDonald’s owners/operators award high school seniors with scholarships as ‘Black History Makers of Today’ for outstanding work

McDonald’s is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing outstanding Black Indiana high school seniors.

These “Black History Makers of Today” are being recognized as leaders in their schools.

Each winner is recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through academic achievement and positive behavior. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship from the McDonald’s restaurant owner/operators of Greater Indiana.

Two of the students receiving this special honor, Amaiya Jefferson of Brownsburg High School and Adekanye Adelowo of Plainfield High School, joined us to share their stories, future plans and what receiving this scholarship means to them. We also spoke with Pat Cooney, principal of Plainfield High School, to share why Adelowo is so deserving of this award.

There is a total of 20 Black high school seniors receiving these scholarships across the state, and eight of them are from Central Indiana.

The students have been nominated by a teacher, school counselor or employer. The scholarship will go toward their higher education costs as they graduate high school this spring and head to college.

For more on McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden movement to uplift communities visit, mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/black-and-positively-golden.html.

For more on the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today scholarships, visit your local Central McDonald’s restaurant page:

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MCDONALD’S.