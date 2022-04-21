Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Minority Health Coalition striving to eliminate health disparities

April is Minority Health Month, and the Indiana Minority Health Coalition is striving to eliminate health disparities through research, education, advocacy, and access to health care services for minority populations.

Tony Gillespie, Vice President of Public Policy/Engagement with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition, joined us today to tell us more about the nonprofit organization.

He discussed several issues that are important to the legislative agenda, including maternal child health care disparities, Medicaid reimbursement, MHC policy forecast, and more.

To find more information about the Minority Health Coalition, get access to resources, and find out about upcoming events, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANA MINORITY HEALTH COALITION.