Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Minority Health Coalition striving to eliminate health disparities

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

April is Minority Health Month, and the Indiana Minority Health Coalition is striving to eliminate health disparities through research, education, advocacy, and access to health care services for minority populations.

Tony Gillespie, Vice President of Public Policy/Engagement with the Indiana Minority Health Coalition, joined us today to tell us more about the nonprofit organization.

He discussed several issues that are important to the legislative agenda, including maternal child health care disparities, Medicaid reimbursement, MHC policy forecast, and more.

To find more information about the Minority Health Coalition, get access to resources, and find out about upcoming events, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANA MINORITY HEALTH COALITION.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Warmest air of the year ahead

Weather Blog /

Amazon to let other online retailers offer Prime delivery service directly on their sites

Business /

Supreme Court rules Puerto Ricans don’t have constitutional right to some federal benefits

Politics /

Earth Day Indiana Festival will celebrate sustainability this June

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.