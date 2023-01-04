Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Owned company Moon Drops Distillery opens new tasting room

Moon Drops Distillery, based out of Fortville, Indiana has recently opened a new tasting room! Moon Drops Distillery is an Indiana Owned company. Mel McMahon, Co-founder of Indiana Owned, and Mark Pressley, Founder and President of Moon Drops Distillery, joined us today to tell us more about their tasting room and cocktails.

At the tasting room, guests can experience spirit flight boards along with a seasonal craft cocktail menu. Mark brought several bottles from the distillery, including Small Batch and Barrel Select Bourbon, award-winning vodka, and Caribbean rum.

The distillery is grain to grass all Indiana, and they source grain from Fischer Farms out of Shelby County. It is over 9,000 square feet and every machine they have is made in America. The distillery also has a 2,000 barrel rickhouse.

For more information click here.