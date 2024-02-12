Indiana Owned: Valentine’s Day gifts

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier! Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state.

Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana and is engaged in our community.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business.Mel McMahon, co-founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts, shares some Galentine and Valentine Gift ideas that can be found at Indiana Gifts in Lebanon, Indiana and online at shopindianagifts.com.

Mel always wanted to open a retail store, but the way her store Indiana Gifts came about was unexpected. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down most locally owned retail shops, arts shows, market places, and events and many of her members that made products were not set up to sell online like they are now. She and her co-founders were compelled to help. After a little research and some quick brainstorming, Indiana Gifts was launched in May of 2020.

Indiana Gifts started as an online-only shop featuring fun, beautiful, and sentimental products made by Indiana companies. Every product is hand-selected by their buying team and they love discovering new items. Indiana Gifts features jewelry, snacks, drinkware, journals, coffee, candles, scarves, hoodies, coasters, cheese boards, seasonings, pet treats, ornaments, stickers, beauty products, organizer kits, books, and more!

In the fall of 2022, Mel was approached by Claire Collett of the Boone County Economic Development Department about opening a pop-up shop in Boone County for the holidays. Working closely with Missy Krulik of The Heart of Lebanon, Indiana Gifts opened on Main Street in late October just in time for Mischief on Meridian. The store had so much community support, Mel decided to open a permanent brick-and-mortar location in Lebanon and move Indiana Owned there as well! Now both businesses are located at 101 E Main Street, Lebanon, IN 46052.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday and always open online at shopindianagifts.com, with special hours holiday hours Monday, February 12, 2024. Follow Indiana Gifts on facebook and instagram @shopindianagifts to keep celebrating local!

Buying local is more than just a trend—it’s vital for healthy, thriving communities. Thriving communities are nurtured by local businesses. Buying from Indiana Owned businesses connects producers and consumers in a way that national chains don’t. We continuously look for ways to partner with national companies, but we always keep in mind that local ownership means roots in the community and influence in the decisions affecting our lives and our local environment. Engage with us on facebook and instagram. Learn more about why local matters and find certified-local businesses at IndianaOwned.com.