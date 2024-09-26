Indiana PathWays for Aging: Get help caring for a loved one

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield launched a new program, PathWays for Aging.

Dawn Butler, the Director of the Indiana PathWays for Aging at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, joined us to share more information.

She shared how this program aims to support aging adults by focusing on their physical health and the social and emotional factors that play a big role in their overall well-being.

We talked about how Anthem involves caregivers in the care process and what sets their approach apart from others.

The Anthem team is committed to helping members receive the right care at the right time, which really emphasizes their goal of promoting independence and whole-person health.

They serve Medicaid members through various programs, including Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana Plan.

If you’re curious to learn more about what Anthem has to offer, check out their website or follow them on social media at Choose Anthem.