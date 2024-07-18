Indiana Pathways for Aging: Get help taking care of a loved one

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are dedicated to improving physical health and the factors that affect it, like behavior and social conditions.

They offer a variety of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans for people at all stages of life.

Their goal is to help individuals and communities make positive health changes with plans that support independence, confidence, and overall well-being.

Dustin Ziegler, Director of Caregiver Advocacy and Support at Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, joined us to share more info.

“We put a lot of focus and resources on making sure the caregiver has what they need to be the best caregiver so that they can provide the best care to their loved one,” Ziegler explained.

Leading Medicaid Provider

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is a leader in healthcare, serving Medicaid members through programs like Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Care Connect, and PathWays for Aging. These programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of their members, ensuring they get the right care at the right time.

Focus on Timely and Appropriate Care

Anthem prioritizes helping members access the healthcare services they need when they need them. This improves health outcomes and fosters confidence and independence. By addressing physical, behavioral, and social health factors, Anthem takes a comprehensive approach to well-being.

For those seeking the best care and health plans that support overall health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is a trusted choice.

Their commitment to quality care and community health sets them apart in the healthcare industry.