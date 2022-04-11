Life.Style.Live!

Indiana ranks 5th in US Netflix password sharing

Netflix recently announced enhanced measures to crack down on password sharing, and a study of US-based Netflix subscribers revealed Indiana ties for 5th in the US, with 54% of Netflix watchers admitting they use the password of someone outside their household, a violation of Netflix policy

Ben Treanor, digital public relations strategist for Time2play, joined us today to share more about this study.

The study also exposed more startling information about password sharing trends:

50.7% of subscribers share their password with someone outside of their household

The average subscriber who shares their password does so with 2.3 people living outside their household

79% of those using someone else’s password wouldn’t get their own account if Netflix were to ban password sharing

For more information visit, time2play.com/blog/streaming-swindlers.