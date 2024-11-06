Indiana Small Business Expo offers entrepreneurs a chance to network and learn

The Indiana Small Business Expo, now in its fifth year, is set to offer entrepreneurs a valuable networking and learning opportunity. The event, which has grown substantially each year, will be held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, drawing more than 100 vendors and an impressive lineup of speakers. Kelly Sparks, CEO and owner of the Indiana Small Business Expo, and Kaitlyn Hodges, vice president at Collective Alternative, share that the expo provides unique opportunities for established and aspiring business owners alike.

“This event is for any entrepreneur or anyone wanting to take the leap of faith to become one,” said Sparks. “They’ll have the chance to network all day, attend eight speaker sessions, hear from keynote sponsors, and walk away with new connections for the New Year.” For just a $25 ticket, attendees will have access to a wide range of resources and learning sessions focused on building and sustaining small businesses.

Hodges, one of this year’s keynote speakers, will lead a session on marketing strategies tailored to small business needs. “The focus is on planning with ROI in mind,” she said. “Many businesses may have a plan, but it’s essential to understand how that plan translates into success.” Collective Alternative, a full-service agency specializing in strategy-first marketing, will emphasize the importance of thoughtful, results-oriented planning, aiming to equip attendees with actionable tips to prepare for a successful 2025.

The expo features a mix of businesses, reflecting Sparks’ intent to bring together companies selling to both businesses and consumers. “It’s important to be able to speak directly with decision-makers on the spot,” Sparks said. She noted that the Expo not only allows attendees to connect with potential partners and clients but also offers insight from those who have navigated the entrepreneurial journey. “There will be hundreds of business cards exchanged, and it’s a perfect chance to ask questions of those who know what they’re doing.”

In addition to educational sessions, the event will include several giveaways, including a vacation from Sandy Toes Beach Vacations, jewelry from local jewelers, and gym memberships from Live Right Fitness. The Indiana Small Business Expo provides an accessible opportunity for networking, skill-building, and growth at a nominal cost.

For additional details, visit indianasbc.com.