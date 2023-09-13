Indiana Sports Corp. announces gameplan to keep Big Ten Football Championship in Indy

The mission? It’s simple. To keep the Big Ten Football Championship Game in Indianapolis and not move to the west coast. So what’s the game plan?

Sarah Myer, Chief Marketing Officer for Indiana Sports Corp., is enlisting the power of social media!

Earlier today on WISH-TV, the ISC announced their unprecedented efforts to host the 2025-2028 Big Ten football championships. Here’s more information:

You see, the 2023 Championship will be at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2nd. The 2024 game will also be in Indianapolis. However, the following four games are up for bid, and with the Big Ten expanding to west coast teams, one or all of the games could move.

Las Vegas has already announced it is bidding.

So, here’s where you come in.

Photo by Marc Lebryk

Indiana Sports Corp. is asking fans in the community to post on social channels starting September 13, saying the only place for the Big Ten Football Championship Game is in Indy – #B1GInIndy.

Here’s how it works:

Take a photo or record a message. Make sure videos or photos are captured vertically, with the phone’s back camera, not the front/“selfie” camera. For video, make sure you are recoding in 4K 60 Resolution.

Then, use the following script when speaking in a video (and feel free to make it your own based on your brand):

Photo by Marc Lebryk

Hey everyone, it’s _____ at __. The Big Ten Football Championship Game has been in Indy since 2011, and we have looked forward to this event taking over our downtown every first weekend of December. As Indy bids on future years to host this epic event, we commit to bringing the Big Ten athletes, coaches, and fans the biggest and best event yet. From our restaurants to our hotels to our volunteers – we want you to know that we have and always will go BIG in Indy.

Use the following text when writing a post (and feel free to make it your own based on your brand):

The Big Ten Football Championship Game has been in Indy since 2011, and we at __ have looked forward to this event taking over our downtown every first weekend of December. As Indy bids on future years to host this epic event, we want the Big Ten to know – we have and we always will go #B1GInIndy.

To learn more, visit https://www.indianasportscorp.org/.