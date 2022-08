Life.Style.Live!

Indiana State Fair: Dr. Vegetable deep fries healthy foods, Dairy Cow Competitions, Indiana Beef Tent

It was an exciting Friday at the Indiana State Fair today as “Life.Style.Live!” host Randy Ollis and specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan met a few 4-H Dairy Cattle competitors, got a taste of food from the Indiana Beef Tent and learned how Dr. Vegetable makes vegetables delicious through deep-frying.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS STATE FAIR.