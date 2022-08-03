Life.Style.Live!

Indiana State Fair: Little Hands on the Farm exhibit gives kids interactive farmer experience

At the Indiana State Fair in the Family Fun Park the Little Hands on the Farm exhibit allows kids to be farmers for the day and participate in various chores around the farm.

This is an interactive, mock farm experience encompassing 13 interactive barns that offer a hands-on activity at each stop. Every year, nearly 26,000 young ones visit

the exhibit. Three-fourths of these visits occur during the Indiana State Fair.

“Little Hands” participants “harvest” products and do chores on the “farm.” The farm chores include gathering an egg from the chicken coop, planting a tomato or pepper seed, milking a “cow” and more.

The little farmers receive “money” for their hard work and can spend it at the grocery store at the end of their visit.

The exhibit, which helps pint-size farmers learn about where their food comes from, has been duplicated by 12 other fairs who pay royalties for the model to the Indiana State Fair.

Little Hands on the Farm, presented by CollegeChoice 529, is free with fair admission and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

