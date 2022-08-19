Life.Style.Live!

Indiana State Fair: Momma Town Exhibit, Wilson Concessions places in ‘Taste of Fair Contest’

The last week of the Indiana State Fair is currently underway.

“Life.Style.Live!” hosts Randy Ollis and Randall Newsome stopped by Friday to visit the Momma Town Exhibit which allows people to interact with baby animals and to speak to the the owners of Wilson Concessions about winning 2nd and 3rd place in the “Taste of Fair” competition.

“Taste of Fair” Competition Results:

The 2022 1st place Taste of the Fair title goes to Pickle Pizza, created by Swain’s Concessions LLC, who will take home $2,500 in prize money. This item features homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.

2nd place was awarded to Pretzel Nacho Bites, created by Wilson Concessions, who will leave the fair with $1,000. This item features Wilson Concessions pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits.

The 3rd place winner is Mexican Street Corn in a Cup, created by Wilson Concessions, who will receive $500. This item features roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANA STATE FAIR.