Indiana State Fair: ‘Reptiles Rule! LIVE Reptile Program’

The Natural Resources Building on the north side of the fairgrounds offers exhibits and demonstrations from many Indiana Department of Natural Resources divisions.

Everyday during the Indiana State Fair you can experience the “Reptiles Rule! LIVE Reptile Program,” and “Life.Style.Live!” host George Mallet got the chance to visit the exhibit and take an inside look at what it has to offer.

The Natural Resources Building is air conditioned and has public restrooms. There’s also a fish display and butterfly garden.

DNR employees staff an info booth to answer questions. The Mother Mercantile store sells DNR, State Park and outdoor-themed merchandise. In back of the building is the DNR Fishin’ Pond, where children 5-17 can try their hand at fishing (registration required).

Demonstrations and lectures, including the popular raptor show, take place at the covered amphitheater.

