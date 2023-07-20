Indiana State Fair sneak peek with Ross Katz

Get ready to indulge in these incredible dishes and join Ross Katz as he delves into their flavors and the vibrant culinary scenes they represent.

First up is the Elotes Succotash. This mouthwatering dish features fresh sweet corn sautéed with black beans, and a medley of veggies, and topped with creamy white queso, a sprinkle of Tajin seasoning, and crumbled Queso Fresco. It offers a sneak peek into the State Fair culinary experience, specifically from The Smokehouse Saloon at the Indiana State Fair. The Smokehouse Saloon, located just outside the pioneer village, is a new booth that showcases delectable BBQ and smoked meats from Hoosier Craft Meats, perfectly paired with refreshing cold beer and wine.

Next on the menu is the Brewhouse Pickled Jalapeno Bottle Caps. This dish features jalapenos pickled in Centerpoint Blood Orange IPA, providing a unique twist of flavors. The pickled jalapenos are then fried to crispy perfection. This dish can be savored at 317BBQ and Centerpoint Taproom in Broad Ripple. These two establishments have collaborated to create Broad Ripple’s newest hangout spot. Every Sunday at this lively joint is Sunday Funday, offering enticing food specials, exciting tailgate games, and live entertainment for a complete weekend experience.