Indiana State Musuem presents Tinkerfest 2024

Tinkerfest, a full day of hands-on fun and creativity, is happening on September 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Museum. This family-friendly event is all about celebrating curiosity, with activities for makers of all ages. There will be interactive experiences, demonstrations, and hands-on activities spread across three levels of the museum and outside on the front lawn and Canal Walk.

This year’s Tinkerfest will be the biggest yet, with 35 exhibitors and exciting activities like launching a pumpkin 300 feet with a slingshot, 3D printing Croc charms, experimenting with coding, watching robots in action, changing a tire, and decorating a cardboard cake.

Tinkerfest is included with museum admission. Tickets are $20 for adults, $14 for children, and $18 for seniors. Discounted tickets are available: $2 for Access Pass members, $5 for college students, and $7 for Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts, and their families. Girl Scout Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors can also earn their Craft & Tinker badge by pre-registering.

To see the full list of exhibitors and activities, visit indianamuseum.org. You can also follow the Indiana State Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and X @indianamuseum for updates.

The Indiana State Museum, located in White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis, offers a variety of programs across its 12 locations throughout the state. Whether you’re interested in history, science, or art, there’s something for everyone.