Indiana War Memorial Plaza honors veterans with awe-inspiring monuments, history

Indiana War Memorial Plaza Historic District covers 25 acres in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, leaving it one of the nation’s most unusual tribute to Hoosier veterans. “Indianapolis is first in the nation in terms of acreage dedicated to veterans and second only to Washington, D.C. in the number of war memorials,” Barney Wood says, adding that this “truly makes it a place not to be missed on Veterans Day or at any time.”

The district gives the visitor a view of Indiana’s illustrious military history. After World War I, this area was designed to honor the veterans of Indiana and has often been described as Indiana’s best-kept secret. Within its precincts lies the Indiana War Memorial Museum replete with historical artifacts of the Revolutionary War onward, three major parks, and several monuments for reflection, remembrance, and gratitude.

The Shrine Room is another prominent point in the plaza, that is symbolic in meaning. The 40′ red marble columns are a monument to the blood of those who served-high and close together, lest one would feel unprotected. Every element in the room serves to remind one of the sacrifices of veterans in defense of the nation.

If you plan to visit, make sure to make your first stop the Indiana War Memorial Foundation website, where you’ll find valuable information, including a downloadable app featuring an easy-to-navigate map of the area. Here you’ll also find the American Legion National Headquarters, the largest organization that supports veterans and their families-the other solid connection between Indiana and the veteran community.

The Indiana War Memorial Foundation, along with the Indiana War Memorials Commission, has been working together since 2000 to honor the state’s veterans by operating and maintaining this site through continuous preservation. This Veterans Day, Hoosiers and visitors are invited to experience how this tribute to Indiana’s military heritage connects the phrases “Experience, Honor, Remember” as they experience this historic district. Additional information is available online at indianamemorials.org.

When Hoosiers come together to remember, it is not just a space to honor those who served but serves rather as living testimony to Indiana’s commitment to its veterans.