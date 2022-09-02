Life.Style.Live!

Indiana woman sets out to surf for 24 hours straight in attempt to shatter her own world record

After accidentally achieving her first world record in 2021 after surfing for eight hours straight (more than doubling the men’s record and more than tripling the women’s record), Lori Keeton is ready to shatter her own record by setting out to surf for 24 hours on September 7 and 8.

This is all to fundraise for Wake for Warriors, an organization that connects with veterans by sharing their love for watersports. Over the course of their four day events, they’re able to build relationships and become a supportive family for their veteran participants.

Keeton joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how she plans to discuss her previous record, how she’s training her new record, Wake for Warriors and more.

For more information on Wake for Warriors, click here.

For more information on Keeton, click here and visit:

Instagram and Facebook: nautique.girl