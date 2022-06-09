Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Youth Group launches mental health counseling program

by: Meghan Stratton
Indiana Youth Group provides safer spaces for LGBTQ+ young people, and now they have expanded their programs! The group launched a mental health counseling program called Project Prism on June 1. Zoe O’Haillin-Berne, Director of Engagement at Indiana Youth Group, joined us today to share the importance of the program.

Indiana Youth Group introduced us to a survey by the Trevor Project that found in 2021, 41% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously contemplated suicide; however having just one supportive adult can reduce their risk of suicide or self-harm by 40%.

Indiana Youth Group’s Project Prism also provides housing to LGBTQ+ young people, along with case management and independent living skills.

