Indiana Youth Services Association and Chances and Services for Youth provide community resources in Terre Haute

The Indiana Youth Services Association is celebrating 50 years of operation! The organization strives to positively impact the quality of life for young people in Indiana and their communities. IYSA collaborates with the Chances and Services for Youth organization in Terre Haute Indiana, among other partners across the state of Indiana.

David Westenberger, CEO of IYSA, and Brandon Halleck, COO of CASY, joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information about how the organizations are serving the community.

CASY offers a variety of programs and services that promote health, safety, and education for young people and families in West Central Indiana.

CASY recently held their Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars fundraising event. The organization has raised over $3 million over 17 years of doing the fundraiser. They teach ballroom dancing and get local celebrities to join in on the fun. Halleck even taught Amber a lesson in ballroom dancing!

For more information about CASY, visit their website here.

